Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $807.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

