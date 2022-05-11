Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,317,572.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

