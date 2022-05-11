Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

