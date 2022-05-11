Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

