Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,042 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vector Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vector Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.