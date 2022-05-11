Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 735 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

NYSE TNET opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

