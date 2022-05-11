Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $54,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NYSE:DT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

