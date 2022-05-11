Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,243 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.