Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $88,185. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

