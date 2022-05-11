The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

