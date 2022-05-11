First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,421 shares of company stock worth $173,892. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

