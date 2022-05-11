Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

