Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $50,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IonQ stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

