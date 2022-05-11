Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Upstart were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Shares of UPST opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $146.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.