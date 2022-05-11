Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

