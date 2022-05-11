Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.