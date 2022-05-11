Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after acquiring an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 426,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

