Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.83% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

