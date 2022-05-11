Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 674 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.35) to GBX 525 ($6.47) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

