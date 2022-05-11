First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

