CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $117,196.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

