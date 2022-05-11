Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

