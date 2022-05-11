Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

