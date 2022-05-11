Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

