Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DRW opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Wt New Economy Real Estate Fd has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

