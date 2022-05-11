Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 298 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $63.42 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

