Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10,022.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GILT opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.