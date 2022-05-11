Bank of America Corp DE Sells 250,507 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Targa Resources worth $35,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

