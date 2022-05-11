Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 100 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Shares of BG stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.