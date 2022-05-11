Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $68,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 157,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 597,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of EVC opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

