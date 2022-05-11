Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progenity were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Progenity by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Progenity, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

