Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $59,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.