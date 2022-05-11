Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $59,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.