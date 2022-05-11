Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $825.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

