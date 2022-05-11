Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $9,434,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

SLVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.