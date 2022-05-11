Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

