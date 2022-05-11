Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.85% of Moelis & Company worth $35,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

