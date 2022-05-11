Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 260 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,746.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,963,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,743 shares of company stock worth $6,724,114 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

