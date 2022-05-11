Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 303 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

