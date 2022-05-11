Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Stride by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

