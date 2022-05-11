3,608 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

