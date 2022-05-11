Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

