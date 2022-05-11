Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

