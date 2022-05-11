-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altus Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.