Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNMR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

