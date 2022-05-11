OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OPK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.