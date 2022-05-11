CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 24,980 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $591,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

