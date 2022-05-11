iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $204.18 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

