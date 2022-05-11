Swiss National Bank Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 229,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 193,262 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

