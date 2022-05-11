ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $23.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.07. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

