Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

